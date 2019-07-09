Bexley House, Cornwall Road, Harrogate - £1,400,000

Bexley House is a superbly presented, modern detached family home that features well planned living accommodation.

It includes an entrance porch, spacious reception hall, drawing room, spacious sitting room, study, guest cloakroom, living family kitchen, dining area with bi-folding doors onto rear enclosed gardens. On the first floor is the master bedroom suite of dressing room and luxury en-suite shower room, guest bedroom with en-suite. There are two further bedrooms. Cntact Hopkinsons 01423 501201.