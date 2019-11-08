Bettys Tearoom reveals 100th festive Christmas window
Beloved Yorkshire tearoom Bettys revealed it's 100th Christmas window last night, to the delight of Harrogate audiences.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:08 pm
Carol singers from Treble Clef choir entertained the crowd who enjoyed mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate. The window was designed by Bettys “head of beautiful” Robyn Cox who worked with his team until the early hours to decorate the branch and windows for the annual Christmas event. ‘ Here are photos of the big reveal taken by YP photographer Bruce Rollinson.