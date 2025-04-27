Four step Medik8 skincare routine experts and beauty insiders swear by | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You don't need several skincare products to get the best skin, just a few essentials that actually work.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How many times have you heard that the optimum skincare routine for flawless skin is an extreme 10-step regime? Seriously, who has the time or the money to spend on several products?

According to skincare experts you only need a few essential beauty products in your routine that will make a huge difference to your skin. I previously spoke to a Medik8 skincare expert who explained the brand's pioneering CSA Philosophy® to me. Medik8 prescribes vitamin C plus sunscreen by day, vitamin A by night as the simple secret to glowing, youthful-looking skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medik8 The CSA Kit Retinol Edition £80 (rrp £119) | Medik8

The set provides all three essential components of Medik8's CSA Philosophy®: vitamin C combined with sunscreen for daytime use, and vitamin A for night time rejuvenation. This simple yet effective regimen is the key to achieving radiant and youthful skin. Furthermore, the kit includes Medik8's top-selling cleanser to enhance visible anti-aging outcomes.

The complete CSA Kit Retinol Edition includes:

Surface Radiance Cleanse

C-Tetra

Advanced Day Total Protect

Intelligent Retinol 3TR.

The CSA Kit Retinol Edition has proven to reduce 90% of wrinkles and reveal smoother, brighter, healthier-looking skin. This kit is perfect if you are looking for a quick skincare routine that actually works.

Where will you land? Wowcher’s £199 beach holiday could take you to the Maldives (aff) Not sure where to go on holiday? A new deal from Wowcher could make the decision for you – and potentially save you hundreds. The Mystery Beach Holiday offer includes return flights and hotel accommodation for just £199 per person. You won’t know the destination until closer to departure, but options include the Maldives, Mauritius, St. Lucia and several other popular sunshine spots. It’s a gamble, but for the price, many see it as a fun and affordable way to book a last-minute escape. Plus, the package covers everything major – you just turn up at the airport. Click here to see the full Wowcher offer and book your mystery holiday – availability is limited and these deals tend to go quickly.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now