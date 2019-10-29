Annual White Rose Cancer Ball in Harrogate raises £20,000 vital charity funds

A glamorous charity ball at Pavilions in Harrogate has raised more than £20,000 for cancer care patients across the region.

Now in its 23rd year, The White Rose Cancer Ball raises substantial funds for hospital charity Leeds Cares in support of Leeds Cancer Centre.

Hundreds of guests enjoyed a spectacular evening earlier this month at the Pavilions venue.

Attendees were greeted, rather uniquely, by a performance from the City of Leeds Pipe Band before a champagne reception. This was followed by a three-course meal, a keenly contested live auction and a diamond raffle.

The night was rounded off with dancing and entertainment from top Robbie Williams tribute Paul Reason and local band The Nightjars.

Barbara Rider, who has been a member of the White Rose Ball committee for more than ten years said: “We put on a wonderful Ball and Pavilions is a fabulous venue. Everybody had a marvellous time and we made a lot of money for a magnificent cause.”

She added: “What I love is that you can see where the money goes, as funds go to purchasing much-valued equipment for Leeds Cancer Centre, which for me is a wonderful achievement.”

Organised each year by a dedicated committee, the White Rose Ball event has contributed significantly to major projects funded at Leeds Cancer Centre, such as the £2.4m MR Sim appeal.

This year, funds will continue to transform the way treatment is delivered to patients in Leeds and across the six million population of Yorkshire and the North East.

Leeds Cancer Centre aims to become one of the first centres in the UK to use chimeric antigen receptor T-cell Therapy to more accurately target cancer cells. Additionally, a Digital Droplet PCR machine will provide quicker and more accurate testing allowing faster diagnosis.