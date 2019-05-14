64 Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough - £650,000

This spacious five/six bedroom detached family home is set over three floors on the edge of town.

The lounge has double doors that lead through into the dining/playroom, and a further set of French doors into the large conservatory. The conservatory has a raised wood burning stove set on a granite hearth and French doors leading out into the enclosed rear garden. There is also a large dining kitchen and separate utility room, and the bedrooms and bathrooms span the first and second floors. Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01423 864 126.