15 of the best places for fish and chips in Harrogate according to TripAdvisor Fish and chips are one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Harrogate has a wealth of places which offer them. But according to TripAdvisor which of these are the best? 1. The Tannin Level The fish and chips, fishcakes and pate were all delicious. Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo 2. Graveleys of Harrogate The best fish&chips that I have ever eaten. The fish was excellent in taste and texture. Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo 3. The Station Hotel "We enjoyed a selection of starters and all partook of the fish and chips which were on a par with our very favourite in Whitby . Exceptional service and attention to detail, lovely ambience." Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo 4. Farm Bistro The food was great, atmosphere lovely and service brill. We had fish & chips and mish mash (spicy sausage dish). Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4