Fish and chips

15 of the best places for fish and chips in Harrogate according to TripAdvisor

Fish and chips are one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Harrogate has a wealth of places which offer them.

But according to TripAdvisor which of these are the best?

The fish and chips, fishcakes and pate were all delicious. Average rating: 4.5/5

1. The Tannin Level

other
The best fish&chips that I have ever eaten. The fish was excellent in taste and texture. Average rating: 4.5/5

2. Graveleys of Harrogate

other
"We enjoyed a selection of starters and all partook of the fish and chips which were on a par with our very favourite in Whitby . Exceptional service and attention to detail, lovely ambience." Average rating: 4.5/5

3. The Station Hotel

other
The food was great, atmosphere lovely and service brill. We had fish & chips and mish mash (spicy sausage dish). Average rating: 4.5/5

4. Farm Bistro

other
