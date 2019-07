This Grade II listed three storey town house is good sized and well presented accommodation, forming part of an exclusive riverside development and within walking distance of Thorp Arch and Boston Spa.

It includes a reception hall, cloakroom, guest bedroom with an en suite shower room, study, utility room, sitting room with an adjoining dining area, fully fitted breakfast kitchen, two additional double bedrooms and a large house bathroom, patio. Contact Carter Jonas 01423 523423.