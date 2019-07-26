10 of the best Nicholls Tyreman properties for sale in Harrogate
From stunning detached properties to town centre flats, estate agents Nicholls Tyreman list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.
1. 21 Beech Grove Harrogate - 1,950,000
This stunning four bedroom town house overlooking Beech Grove Stray has a number of wonderful features including a wine store, beautiful kitchen, almost 3,000 square feet of accommodation and Victorian features.
Set in a village location, this beautifully presented property requires an internal inspection to appreciate the fabulous, contemporary design throughout. There is also a wonderful manicured and landscaped garden.
This beautiful stone built detached property stands in gardens of almost one third of an acre. The property is in need of general modernisation, with the potential to extend - subject to the usual consents.