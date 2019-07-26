10 of the best Nicholls Tyreman properties for sale in Harrogate

From stunning detached properties to town centre flats, estate agents Nicholls Tyreman list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.

To find out more about these properties contact the Nicholls Tyreman office on 01423 503 076.

This stunning four bedroom town house overlooking Beech Grove Stray has a number of wonderful features including a wine store, beautiful kitchen, almost 3,000 square feet of accommodation and Victorian features.

1. 21 Beech Grove Harrogate - 1,950,000

This beautiful detached home in Harrogate has been newly modernised and extended and features five bedrooms, spectacular kitchen space and wonderful transport links.

2. 9 Wayside Crescent Harrogate - 825,000

Set in a village location, this beautifully presented property requires an internal inspection to appreciate the fabulous, contemporary design throughout. There is also a wonderful manicured and landscaped garden.

3. 16A Holly Park Huby - 785,000

This beautiful stone built detached property stands in gardens of almost one third of an acre. The property is in need of general modernisation, with the potential to extend - subject to the usual consents.

4. 59 Plantation Road Harrogate - 795,000

