Here are 10 of the best properties currently for sale by Dacre, Son & Hartley in and around Harrogate. To find out more about these properties contact the Dacre, Son & Hartley Harrogate office on 01423 877200.

1. 18 Knox Chase - 335,000 This double fronted detached home benefits from two reception rooms, and attractive gardens in a quiet cul-de-sac location.

2. 1 St Clements Road South - 395,000 This three bedroom property in Harrogate is semi detached and has been tastefully redecorated, retaining some original features dating back to the 1930's.

3. 32 Woodside - 670,000 With four bedrooms this detached property has many period features as well as private southerly facing rear gardens and planning permission for sympathetic extension.

4. 22 Long Crag View - 399,950 This four bedroom detached family house on the western edge of Harrogate features wonderful extensive views.

