1 Morel Grove, Harrogate – £760,000

A substantial five/six-bedroomed modern detached house, appointed to a very high standard, this former show home was constructed just two years ago and provides flexible living to over 2,500 square feet, arranged over three levels.

The property has off-road parking and a detached garage. To the rear there is an attractive garden with south-facing aspect. It is located on the edge of the Pinewoods and close to the Valley Gardens. For further details, contact Verity Frearson on 01423 562531 or sales@verityfrearson.co.uk