VIDEO: Take a look at Harrogate through the ages as new film reveals rare footage of 100 years ago
The Harrogate Advertiser can reveal stunning video footage which gives a tantalising glimpse of one of the most hotly-anticipated film screenings at the Odeon.
Commissioned by the Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate on Film opens a window onto the heritage of Harrogate and Knaresborough from the last 100 years courtesy of the vaults of Yorkshire Film Archive.
Audiences will have to wait until a screening at the Harrogate Odeon next month to see the exciting vintage footage in full.
But, thanks to Yorkshire Film Archive, readers can have a sneak preview of what to expect in the attached video.
The full 90-minute film will reflect Harrogate and Knaresborough as timeless tourist destinations; the draw of the Spa in its 1930s glory, the madness of the 1970s bed race and more.
Harrogate on Film
Date : Monday, March 27.
Time: 2:30pm and 7:30pm.
Venue: Harrogate Odeon.
Tickets: www.harrogatefilmsociety.org