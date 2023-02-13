VIDEO: Take a look at Harrogate through the ages as new film reveals rare footage of 100 years ago

Commissioned by the Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate on Film opens a window onto the heritage of Harrogate and Knaresborough from the last 100 years courtesy of the vaults of Yorkshire Film Archive.

Audiences will have to wait until a screening at the Harrogate Odeon next month to see the exciting vintage footage in full.

But, thanks to Yorkshire Film Archive, readers can have a sneak preview of what to expect in the attached video.

The full 90-minute film will reflect Harrogate and Knaresborough as timeless tourist destinations; the draw of the Spa in its 1930s glory, the madness of the 1970s bed race and more.

Harrogate on Film

Date : Monday, March 27.

Time: 2:30pm and 7:30pm.