Tonight is the night as Harrogate Town launches its first-ever Hall of Fame to honour club legends

The limelight will shine on two clubs legends who have been chosen by Harrogate Town’s Hall of Fame committee.

Taking place at 7pm at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate, the first two inductees to be honoured are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late Johnny Walker, who incredibly supported Harrogate Town for 77 years.

Harrogate Town Hall of Fame inaugural event will take place tonight, Thursday, February 9 at Cedar Court Hotel.

George Dunnington, who has worked tirelessly over the years to develop and improve Harrogate Town’s ground at Wetherby Road.

Chaired by supporter Bernard Higgins, Harrogate Town’s Hall of Fame committee is made up of a diverse group representing different areas of the club, including the Independent Supporters Club, the Supporters Trust and club officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny Walker: The much-missed Johnny Walker first went to a Town match as a boy in 1946 with his dad when the team was known as Harrogate Hotspurs and continued going until ill health intervened.When interviewed in the Harrogate Advertiser in 2020, the then 86-year-old Mr Walker said: “Harrogate Town are my life. It if wasn’t for the club, I wouldn’t have done anything with my life.”

As well as supporting the club, Mr Walker also worked hard behind the scenes, manning the gates, fundraising and serving on the committee.

George Dunnington: George Dunnington was chairman from 1986 to 1998, became president in the 2012/13 season and is still Life President.

His formidable efforts have meant the club has gained a new grandstand, floodlights, terracing, clubhouse extension, turnstiles, toilets, changing rooms and more .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Hotspurs were founded in 1935 and changed their name to Harrogate Town at the end of the Second World War, joining the West Yorkshire Association League.

They entered the Yorkshire League again in 1957, before becoming founder members of the Northern Counties East League in 1982.

They won the National League North play-offs in 2018 and secured a place in the Football League for the first time with after the 2020 National League play-off Final.

The team also won the 2019–20 FA Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad