Revealed: The 10 Coronation events in Harrogate district not to miss in biggest weekend of the year

The milestone occasion set to take place on Saturday in a tradition going back the best part of a thousand years will only be the centre-piece of three days of celebrations, events, entertainment and, even, the odd bit of bunting.

The day of ceremony and pageantry on what is a bank holiday weekend will see the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, along with his wife Camilla who will be crowned as Queen Camilla.

The weekend promises to be the biggest of the year for businesses, as well as the public with people expected to flood into town centres for a wide range of different events.

Ripon Cathedral Flower Guild coordinator Caroline Baldwin working on one of 24 arrangements to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. The cathedral is screening the Coronation live on Saturday. (Picture Tony Johnson)

When the service begins In London at 11am on Saturday, it won’t just be being watched at home on TV.

Live streaming of the Coronation on giant screens will take place in Ripon Cathedral, Harrogate’s Valley Gardens, the grounds of Knaresborough House and in other parts of the district.

There will be live music, food and drink, afternoon tea parties, artisan stalls and outdoor picnics.

It may not be quite the same as the days when there were street parties galore to mark royal events but Harrogate resident Mac Cook is holding a street party on St John’s Drive in Bilton on Sunday in much the same way as might have happened 70 years ago at the late Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

Representatives from Harrogate BID and DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa pose with ‘King Charles III’ in the run-up to two days of Coronation celebrations at the venue.

And the Harrogate district’s royal celebrations will spill over into Sunday and, often, Monday, too.

Knaresborough & District Chamber is to hold a Party in the Castle in Knaresborough Castle Grounds on Sunday from 6pm to 11pm with a live screening of Coronation events in London on a giant LED screen.

Also on Sunday, The Big Lunch Coronation Event will run from noon to 3pm at Pateley Bridge Recreation Ground.

From the local pub to Newby Hall, from Beckwithshaw to Birstwith, no matter what anyone’s views on the monarchy are, something will be happening, toasts will be made and some glasses are certain to be raised.

Newby Hall's Sarah Barlow with replica crown jewels at the country estate which is holding a royal afternoon tea to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will be staged on Monday, May 8 from 3pm -5pm. (Picture Charlotte Graham)

Top 10 Coronation events taking place in Harrogate district

1. The Big Coronation Celebration - Valley Gardens, Harrogate, 10am-4.30pm

A three day party-in-the-park (May 6-8) offering a live broadcast of the Coronation on a big screen, along with plenty of family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides and an artisan market from Little Bird Made.

2. Harrogate BID - DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa,10am-6pm

Flashback to the way things used to happen - A street party from more than 50 years ago in Starbeck, Harrogate.

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is all set to host a fun-filled family celebration event to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The free two-day event (May 6-7) will include a stage and screen where residents and visitors can watch the run up to the big day, and the coronation ceremony itself.

Entertainment will also be on offer, including the chance to win prizes – as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green on the Sunday.

3. Coronation Weekend - RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate, 1pm-4pm

RHS Garden Harlow Carr is hosting a weekend (May 6-8) of live music in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

As part of the 'Coronation Weekend', they will be hosting ‘The Coronation Big Lunch’ on Sunday, where you can bring a picnic to enjoy alongside an afternoon full of spectacular live music.

4. The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III - Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate, noon-4pm

On Saturday, the hotel will be hosting a community event in the Ainley Suite where we will be serving Afternoon Tea packages.

5. Live Streaming of His Majesty's Coronation from Westminster Abbey - Ripon Cathedral, 9.30am-5.30pm

On Saturday, there will be a live streaming of His Majesty’s Coronation from Westminster Abbey along with free light refreshments.

6. Swinton Estate Open Gardens and Coronation Fete, 2pm-6pm

On Saturday, the Swinton Estate is hosting a family-friendly afternoon, bedecked with bunting and packed with traditional ‘garden fete’ activities such as Coconut Shy, Splat-a-Rat and Hook-a-Duck.

There will also be live music along with some fabulous food, including cream teas in the Terrace gardens, Swinton burgers and Coronation Trifle.

7. Coronation Big Lunch Picnic – Killinghall, 2.30pm-8pm

To celebrate King Charles III and Camilla’s coronation on Saturday, Killinghall Cricket Club is hosting a Coronation Big Lunch Picnic.

8. The King's Coronation Event - Knaresborough House, 10am-5pm

On Saturday, there will be a large screen in the grounds of Knaresborough House showing the Coronation followed by some family films.

There will also be a variety of food and drink stalls on site or if you prefer you can bring your own picnic.

9. Royal Afternoon Tea - Goldsborough Hall, 11am-4pm

On Saturday, raise a toast to the King's Coronation and capture every moment of this exciting event on the big screen.

A royal Afternoon Tea fit for a King will also be served offering a selection of sandwiches, scones, cakes and so much more.

10. The Big Lunch event – Pateley Bridge Recreation Ground, noon-3pm

On Sunday, Bewerley Parish Council and Pateley Bridge Town Council have joined forces to organise a Big Lunch coronation event which includes a variety of live bands and promises to draw in the crowds.

The live music includes the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.