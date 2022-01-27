RETRO: Nine pictures showing Harrogate and Wetherby as they were in 1962

This week we’ve gone even further back in time as these pictures were taken exactly 60 years ago in 1962.

It’s the year when the first Beatles single Love Me Do was released, and Marilyn Monroe was found dead.

In Harrogate, 1962 saw Bettys buy C.E. Taylor & Co to become ‘Bettys & Taylors’. Taylors sourced and blended tea and coffee and has gone on to become a much-loved part of the Bettys range.

1. BLACKSMITHS FORGE SMITHY Stanley Thompson, seen working at a forge, completed a six year blacksmiths apprenticeship under Fred Garten at York Road Forge, Wetherby.

2. PRIME MINISTERS HAROLD MACMILLAN EARL OF STOCKTON As a retriever went in search of shot grouse, Mr. Macmillan relaxed in the heather at the end of a shoot on Ilton moors, above Masham.

3. Follifoot Village 1962 Follifoot Village 1962

4. BRIMHAM ROCKS Brimham Rocks, 12th March 1962