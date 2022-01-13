Kamamica's production of "Godspell" at Harrogate Theatre.
RETRO: Memories from Harrogate Theatre, which marked its 122nd birthday last week

Harrogate Theatre celebrated its 122nd birthday last week.

Harrogate Theatre celebrated its 122nd birthday last week.

Built in 1900, the Oxford Street venue is a typical example of a late Victorian proscenium arch venue built over five floors.

The building contains two purpose built performance spaces - a mid-scale proscenium arch theatre with the main auditorium seating for 500 people set across three floors, as well as the studio theatre with an audience capacity of up to 60. Both spaces offer a year-round diverse programme of theatre, dance, music and comedy.

Two of the stars of Harrogate Theatres production of Bob Carlton's Return to the Forbidden Planet, Eddy York, Prospero and Nicola Bolton, Miranda.

THe audience at the opening night at Harrogate Theatre

Babes in the Wood Panto starts shortly at Harrogate Theatre, with Dame Henrietta Haddock (right) played by Alan MacMahon, and 'Baddie' the Sheriff of Nottingham played by Eddy York.

1901 programme from Harrogate Theatre

