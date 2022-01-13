RETRO: Memories from Harrogate Theatre, which marked its 122nd birthday last week

Built in 1900, the Oxford Street venue is a typical example of a late Victorian proscenium arch venue built over five floors.

The building contains two purpose built performance spaces - a mid-scale proscenium arch theatre with the main auditorium seating for 500 people set across three floors, as well as the studio theatre with an audience capacity of up to 60. Both spaces offer a year-round diverse programme of theatre, dance, music and comedy.