RETRO: Harrogate Library over the last quarter of a century as the venue prepares to close for refurbishment

Harrogate Library will be closing shortly to undergo a large scale programme of maintenance.

The venue will close at 4pm on Saturday, January 22, and reopen at 9am on Monday, February 7. We have taken a look back at various events held at the Victoria Avenue building over the last 25 years.

The page includes competitions for primary school children, story-telling initiatives for babies and toddlers, international visits, and presentations by and to Harrogate dignitaries.

Left to right judging the International Peace Poster competition at Harrogate Library are Phil Willis MP, Harrogate Lions President Michael Williams and Harrogate Lions Activities Chairperson Dawn Ramshaw.

William Stobbes, seven months, from Harrogate, playing with some books at the launch of the BookStart Scheme at Harrogate Library.

Music and Celebrations at Harrogate Library as they celebrate their Centenary.

Miyuki Yamamatsu from Hakodate city in Japan was visiting Harrogate library to study which books Yorkshire children read. With her is Brenda Hooper, principal librarian of the Schools' Library Service

Crime author Martyn Waites heads to Harrogate Library to participate in the Big Read, as part of the Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. Alison Gillespie left and Collette Coppack attend the event.

Karen Dufour (left) and Michelle Melvin of Sax-Ecosse play during the musical storytime event at Harrogate Library.