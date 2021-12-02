RETRO: Christmas Markets from years gone by as Harrogate’s Christmas Fayre prepares to open

Harrogate Christmas Fayre is set to kick off tomorrow (Friday).

Visitors will be able to enjoy an eclectic mix of local traders and traditional European Christmas stalls, along with arts and crafts from artisan creators, mouth-watering treats, children’s entertainment and Christmas music.

The market, which runs until December 12, takes place at Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent.

Here we take a look back at Christmas market events across the district in previous years.

1. Ripon City Morris Dancers at Knaresborough Christmas Market. Photo Sales

2. York RI Golden Rail Band play at Tadcaster Christmas Market in the Riley Smith Hall. Photo Sales

3. Matthew Wilkinson, Wendy Nesom, Alan Murphy and Brian Murphy at the Christmas Market in Ripon. Photo Sales

4. Ted Bellamy with his 1920 fairground organ at Tadcaster Christmas Market. Photo Sales