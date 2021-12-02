Pupils from Aspin Park Primary School look forward to their Christmas Nativity.
RETRO: 15 pictures from school Nativity plays in Harrogate from 2009

Many Nativity plays have been cancelled this festive season over fears of the new coronavirus strain Omicron spreading.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 2:24 pm

At some schools, parents will have to watch their children’s performances virtually rather than in-person.

We’ve taken a look back at Nativity plays from across the district. These pictures were all taken by photographers from the Harrogate Advertiser and our sister titles back in 2009. Do you recognise your younger self in one of these pictures? Most of the people featured will be in their late teens or early 20s by now.

Send your festive photographs for a future Retro page to [email protected] Please include details about the image, along with your name, number and email address.

1.

Great Ouseburn School pupils rehearse "Nursery Rhyme Nativity."

2.

The cast of the Darley School Nativity 'Jesus's Christmas Party'.

3.

Fountains Earth pupils rehearse their nativity.

4.

Baldersby St James Primary School preform their Christmas Nativity.

