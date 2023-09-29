Do you recognise yourself over 30 years ago? If you enjoyed a good night out in Pateley Bridge in the 80s, 90s and 00s, you could be pictured in the final part of a series by long-standing Dales’ landlord, Dennis Audsley.

Take a look at the second part to the series created by the retired pub landlord and photographer, who decided his archives should be shared so those care-free days can be remembered.

Mr Audsley was landlord at the Pateley Bridge pub The Crown Hotel for more than three decades and wanted to share the memories with those who helped to create them.

During this time as landlord he was also a dedicated cameraman and shot countless portraits of locals enjoying a drink and letting their hair down.

Mr Audsley hopes those pictured will enjoy them as much as he did taking them and thanks everyone for the “timeless memories”.

If you were a drinker in the Dales in the late 20th century and enjoyed a good night out but did not see yourself in the first part to the series, you might find yourself and many others you remember in part two.

Mr Audsley is now approaching 80 and apologises his memory is not as quick as it used to be.

Although he remembers the faces and good times well, he can’t recall some of the names, so please leave your comments and fill in the gaps.

Andrew Heard Andrew Heard was a long standing bar man and provider of entertainment at the Crown for many years.

Norma Scott, Richard Smith, Marie Cluderay and Debbie Marshall. Pictured from the left: Norma Scott, Richard Smith, Marie Cluderay and Debbie Marshall enjoying a costume event in the 1990's.

Debbie Marshall and Rosie Pictured: Debbie Marshall (right) and Rosie South during a pub game in the 1990's.