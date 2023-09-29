IN PICTURES: Retired Dales landlord’s photo series ‘Nights out in Nidderdale’ during the late 20th century – part two
Take a look at the second part to the series created by the retired pub landlord and photographer, who decided his archives should be shared so those care-free days can be remembered.
Mr Audsley was landlord at the Pateley Bridge pub The Crown Hotel for more than three decades and wanted to share the memories with those who helped to create them.
During this time as landlord he was also a dedicated cameraman and shot countless portraits of locals enjoying a drink and letting their hair down.
Mr Audsley hopes those pictured will enjoy them as much as he did taking them and thanks everyone for the “timeless memories”.
If you were a drinker in the Dales in the late 20th century and enjoyed a good night out but did not see yourself in the first part to the series, you might find yourself and many others you remember in part two.
Mr Audsley is now approaching 80 and apologises his memory is not as quick as it used to be.
Although he remembers the faces and good times well, he can’t recall some of the names, so please leave your comments and fill in the gaps.