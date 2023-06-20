News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: 13 Portraits to celebrate Ripon’s famous Hornblowers over the last century

Portraits of Ripon’s famous Hornblower, taken from Ripon Old Images social media page celebrates what is known as one of the oldest traditions still practised in England.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST

The Wakeman was appointed by King Alfred the Great to blow the horn each night and watch over Ripon’s streets from dusk until dawn - now known as the Ripon’s Hornblower.

Information on the Hornblowers pictured is mostly unavailable or has been lost over time.

However, the Gazette wanted to share these incredible images and briefly relive the Wakeman’s fascinating tale.

If anyone has any information on any of the photographs featured, please comment and share on the social media post.

Ripon's Hornblower's over the last century celebrate one of the longest held tradition's in the country.

1. Ripon's Hornblower's over the last century

Ripon's Hornblower's over the last century celebrate one of the longest held tradition's in the country. Photo: Ripon Old Images

The tradition dates back to the 800’s following a visit by King Alfred the Great

2. Ripon's Hornblower

The tradition dates back to the 800’s following a visit by King Alfred the Great Photo: Ripon Old Images

King Alfred the Great was so impressed with Ripon he granted the city and its community a Royal Charter and donated the horn as a symbol of this.

3. NADVnews-25-06-23-RiponsHornblower-YOR

King Alfred the Great was so impressed with Ripon he granted the city and its community a Royal Charter and donated the horn as a symbol of this. Photo: Ripon's Hornblower

The horn became known as The Charter Horn and is still kept safe in Ripon Town Hall today.

4. Ripon's Hornblower

The horn became known as The Charter Horn and is still kept safe in Ripon Town Hall today. Photo: Ripon Old Images

