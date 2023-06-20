IN PICTURES: 13 Portraits to celebrate Ripon’s famous Hornblowers over the last century
Portraits of Ripon’s famous Hornblower, taken from Ripon Old Images social media page celebrates what is known as one of the oldest traditions still practised in England.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST
The Wakeman was appointed by King Alfred the Great to blow the horn each night and watch over Ripon’s streets from dusk until dawn - now known as the Ripon’s Hornblower.
Information on the Hornblowers pictured is mostly unavailable or has been lost over time.
However, the Gazette wanted to share these incredible images and briefly relive the Wakeman’s fascinating tale.
If anyone has any information on any of the photographs featured, please comment and share on the social media post.
Page 1 of 4