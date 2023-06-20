Portraits of Ripon’s famous Hornblower, taken from Ripon Old Images social media page celebrates what is known as one of the oldest traditions still practised in England.

The Wakeman was appointed by King Alfred the Great to blow the horn each night and watch over Ripon’s streets from dusk until dawn - now known as the Ripon’s Hornblower.

Information on the Hornblowers pictured is mostly unavailable or has been lost over time.

However, the Gazette wanted to share these incredible images and briefly relive the Wakeman’s fascinating tale.

If anyone has any information on any of the photographs featured, please comment and share on the social media post.

Ripon's Hornblower's over the last century Ripon's Hornblower's over the last century celebrate one of the longest held tradition's in the country.

Ripon's Hornblower The tradition dates back to the 800's following a visit by King Alfred the Great

King Alfred the Great was so impressed with Ripon he granted the city and its community a Royal Charter and donated the horn as a symbol of this.

Ripon's Hornblower The horn became known as The Charter Horn and is still kept safe in Ripon Town Hall today.

