Follow-up to Harrogate man's 21 Years video which attracted five million views is released on YouTube

A decade ago, Harrogate care assistant Ian Mcleod posted a six-and-a-half minute video on YouTube showing his then 21-year-old son Cory’s life to date in one photograph taken each day since he was born.

Called 21 Years, this amateur photographer’s remarkable visual labour of love became an internet sensation and, before you knew it, both father and son were appearing in the national and international press.

Now Cory has created the equally incredible follow-up – 30 Years: A Photo of Cory Every Day.

New video 30 Years: A Photo of Cory Every Day - This photograph shows Cory McLeod from Harrogate on his 21st birthday.

A blink and you’ll miss it frame-by-frame compilation of photos of Cory every day since he was born at Harrogate General Hospital on September 13, 1991 until his 30th birthday on September 13, 2021, the new film on YouTube is already attracting media attention with ITV's Calendar team interviewing Cory.

The former St Aidan's C of E School student and intrepid adventurer,hopes the film will move people and inspire them to think about their lives in a different way.

"My dad was very surprised by the worldwide reaction to the video,” said Cory who studied catering at Leeds Becket University before becoming a business development manager.

"When he started taking pictures of me when I was born YouTube didn’t even exist.

A photograph of Cory McLeod from Harrogate in the bath as a toddler. (Picture taken by his father Ian McLeod)

"But my life has changed and evolved a lot in the ten years since he made 21 Years.

"I thought I would have a go at updating it. It was incredible looking back at each day of my life.”

To view Cory’s 31 Years film, visit:

Instagram @coryeveryday (https://www.instagram.com/coryeveryday_)

TikTok @coryeveryday (https://www.tiktok.com/@coryeveryday

Cory McLeod is also releasing his collection of 10,000 photos from his every day collection online as a NFT (a non-fungible token with a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided).

In 2020 Cory published his first book - How NOT to Trek to Mount Everest.