Essential guide to shows gigs and events in Harrogate area this weekend and July

Thinking of going to a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, June 26-August 30:

Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow, a solo exhibition by by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 26-October 5:

June 28: The Korros Ensemble at Christ Church, Harrogate.

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 26-28, 7.45pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Notes From a Small Island at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:

Launch of Harrogate International Festivals’ HACS Harrogate Music Festival with Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack playing a programme of Hollywood Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:

The Magic of Motown at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 26, 9pm:

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, June 27, 7.30pm:

Lindisfarne at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 27, 6.30pm:

Combined Schools Charity Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 27, 11am:

The Young Musicians at Wesley Centre, Harrogate presents the Trio Concept performing Bloch, Ravel and Mendelssohn.

Friday, June 27, 9pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Climate Stripes at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Burlesque Cabaret at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 28, 6.30pm:

Movies and Musicals Dance Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:

The Korros Ensemble rework classical favourites at Christ Church, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 29, 4pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir Anniversary Concert 15 present The Magic of Musicals at Masham Town Hall, supporting Masham Community Office. Tickets from www.harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/events

Sunday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former BBC Young Jazz Musician finalist Fergus McCreadie brings his acclaimed trio to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 29, 9pm:

Live music with So What at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, July 4, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents master blues guitarist Martin Harley in Ripley Town Hall’s upstairs room.

Friday, July 4, 7.30pm:

The Rocket Man tribute to Elton John at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, July 7, 7.30pm:

The Fisher Singers present Summer Celebration concert with Knaresborough Silver Training Band at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate. Tickets from 07411258713 or 07958665410 or on the door.

Wednesday, July 9, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society in association with Zero Carbon Harrogate presents No One Is An Island plus 2040 at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome. Book online or pay on door.

Wednesday, July 16, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinyl Sessions and Charm presents A Tribute to Chris Simpson and Magna Carta at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Friday, June 27, 6.30pm:

Combined Schools Charity Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 27, 11am:

The Young Musicians at Wesley Centre, Harrogate presents the Trio Concept performing Bloch, Ravel and Mendelssohn.

Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Burlesque Cabaret at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 28, 6.30pm:

Movies and Musicals Dance Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Korros Ensemble rework classical favourites at Christ Church, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Former BBC Young Jazz Musician finalist Fergus McCreadie brings his acclaimed trio to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 4, 7.30pm:

The Rocket Man tribute to Elton John at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 5, 9pm:

Prog metal night with Surya plus Arwassa at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 5, 7pm:

Masham’s Got Soul presents Northern Soul and Motown 60s ands 70s at Masham Town Hall.

Wednesday, July 9, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society in association with Zero Carbon Harrogate presents No One Is An Island plus 2040 at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome. Book online or pay on door.

Tuesday, July 1-2, 7.30pm:

Oddsocks return to RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate with a hilarious family friendly performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Thursday, July 24, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy presents Geoff Norcott (Work In Progress) at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.