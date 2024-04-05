Yorkshire in the frame as acclaimed artist brings his stunning new etchings to Watermark Gallery in Harrogate
Seven prints created from the etchings, some 1 x1.5 metres in size, will be premiered at the Watermark Gallery between April 12 and 27.
From the towering, seabird-shrouded cliffs at Bempton to the expansive sandy beach at Filey, artist Jason Hicklin’s walks have inspired a collection of etchings that provide a dramatic new vision of Yorkshire’s heritage coast.
Jason studied under the renowned Yorkshire printmaker, Norman Ackroyd, RA, at St Martins College of Art in London before a taking a post-graduate course in etching at the Central School of Art in Holborn.
His new works are the final pieces from a three-walk trilogy that also saw Jason, a member of the Royal Society of Painter Printmakers, producing prints based on his walks along the Thames and the Pembrokeshire coast.