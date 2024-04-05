Yorkshire in the frame as acclaimed artist brings his stunning new etchings to Watermark Gallery in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven prints created from the etchings, some 1 x1.5 metres in size, will be premiered at the Watermark Gallery between April 12 and 27.

From the towering, seabird-shrouded cliffs at Bempton to the expansive sandy beach at Filey, artist Jason Hicklin’s walks have inspired a collection of etchings that provide a dramatic new vision of Yorkshire’s heritage coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason studied under the renowned Yorkshire printmaker, Norman Ackroyd, RA, at St Martins College of Art in London before a taking a post-graduate course in etching at the Central School of Art in Holborn.

Acclaimed printmaker Jason Hicklin's stunning new etchings inspired by real-life coastal walks are to be premiered in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)