Yorkshire events offering something eggstra!

3. Planting the Penny Hedge, Whitby

Although this traditional event does not take place on Easter weekend, its roots are still embedded in Easter culture and traditions. Every year on the eve of Ascension Day, the date of which was in fact decided by the Synod of Whitby in the year 664, the Ceremony of the Horngarth or Planting of the Penny Hedge occurs. Exactly 40 days after Easter, this event takes place in Whitby’s upper harbour, located on the east bank of the River Esk, and is supervised by the Bailiff of the Manor of Fyling. The hedge itself is made up of nine upright hazel stakes which are driven into the mud with an ancient mallet. Nine pliant branches, also known as ‘yethers’ or pliant branches are used for intertwining, and the hedge is secured at each end with ‘strout-stowers’. The event takes place on the eve of Ascension Day, as this ensures that the tide is always low at the time of planting, and Ascension Day itself is an event related to Easter. The legend dates back to 1159, when the Abbot of Whitby imposed a penance on three l