Work to start on famous Harrogate building that's been a key part of town's history
Originally built in the 1850s, the heritage building on Montpellier Parade played a key role in the life of the newspaper and the town for more than a century, stretching into the post–war years when the Advertiser expanded rapidly, buying the Pudsey Times and the Wetherby News.
But, in 1990, after investing in a purpose-built, substantial new home at Cardale Park off Otley Road opened by Princess Di, the Advertiser and all its staff moved out of the building on Montpellier Parade.
The building's bottom two floors then operated as the Slug & Lettuce bar for nearly 30 years before closing in 2021.
Rushbond acquired the development in 2021 and work is now under way to transform the buildings into four high quality ground floor retail units and five apartments including a penthouse, designed by SPX Architects.
The Yorkshire-based property company Rushbond has appointed Ashfield Projects to undertake the careful renovation of these significant heritage buildings.
Richard Gough from Rushbond said: “We are excited to have begun work on this iconic local landmark.
"The renovations will create a sustainable, long-term use for these significant buildings, offering future generations of people the opportunity to live and work in this locally designated heritage asset.
"We hope that by breathing new life into this historic building, the much-loved Montpellier neighbourhood in Harrogate will be further enhanced with new retail spaces to be enjoyed by a growing community of residents.”
The renovations will include a full fit-out and remodel of the interior spaces, as well as careful restoration of the buildings’ exterior to further enhance the streetscape of this heritage quarter of the town centre, which is a designated Conservation Area.
The wider project team also includes Richard Boothroyd & Associates Ltd, Topping Engineers and HG Consulting Engineers.
The new retail spaces will complement the existing mix of more than 50 boutique, high-quality shops located in the stunning Montpellier area.
The apartments are expected to be ready to move into from spring 2025.