Win a royal tree for the Coronation as Harrogate Garden Centre celebrates the crowning of Charles III

Based on Ripon Road near Bishop Monkton, Harrogate Garden Centre joined the family-owned British Garden Centre Group in May 2021 and was previously known as Cascades and Grass Roots Garden Centre.

To celebrate the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey in a few weeks’ time, it is engaging with its local area and helping children to reconnect with nature and harness their creative flair.

CelebraTree

Harrogate Garden Centre is to mark the Coronation by launching two new initiatives involving the community and schoolchildren - one involving cakes!

Do you know a group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond through trying times?

In honour of the King’s Coronation, HGC wants to celebrate the people and places who have made a difference in our communities.

To commemorate the occasion, it will be donating a suitably royal tree to be planted by the winner and celebrated by the local areas as they watch the Coronation CelebraTree grow year after year.

Local groups can be nominated through http://britishgardencentres.com/celebratree/

Once nominations are in, they will be selected by the British Garden Centres’ team.

Entries close on April 27 and the winner will be announced on April 30.

The Great British Garden Centre Cake Competition

HGC is inviting children and local schools to draw and design a Coronation Cake.

From Union Jack designs to a cake version of Windsor Castle, judging will take place by the British Garden Centres team stepping into the roles of baking gurus Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Cake designs can be submitted at https://britishgardencentres.com/coronation-cake-competition/

The competition will close on May 3 with the winner receiving an incredible gardening and baking-themed hamper and a £100 British Garden Centres Gift Card.

Peter Williams, manager of Harrogate Garden Centre, said; “We want to bring the community together for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“CelebraTree will recognise the hard-working groups and individuals that make our community what it is and plant a tree that will benefit future generations.

"And what is a coronation party without cake?

