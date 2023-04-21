Why appeal to save 60 acres of land between Knaresborough and Harrogate must go on despite campaign success

The public’s pledges of cash mean the campaigners have had their our offer accepted for Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of land accepted – saving a total of more than 60 acres

Led by Renaissance Knaresborough, the team have ensure the land between Knaresborough and Starbeck in Harrogate is open to be transformed into a community green space and nature reserve safe from amy housing development in the future.

As well as the public and local businesses, crucial financial support came from two other major sources:

An interest-free philanthropic loan by We Have The Power, an organisation set up by impact investor Julia Davies, to empower community groups to improve local biodiversity and help tackle the climate crisis.

A generous donation from the Yorkshire-based George A Moore Foundation.

But campaign volunteers are stressing that, despite the speedy success of the Knaresborough Forest Park fundraising appeal, the story is far from over.

To make a start on repaying the interest-free loan and begin work on the site, they need to continue gathering pledges and increase our fundraising activities.

The more than 60 acres of greenbelt land secured is located adjacent to Mackintosh Park; linking Harrogate and Knaresborough, Long Lands Common and the Nidderdale Greenway.