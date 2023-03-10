Why 700 artefacts from Harrogate Museum’s Ancient Egypt collection are in the UK spotlight

The collection, which has not been fully researched for more than a decade, is being studied by experts at Swansea University’’s award-winning Egypt Centre over a three year period.

The Egypt Centre has an integral role in learning and teaching at the university, which is one of only a handful of UK universities to offer Egyptology.

Visitor & Cultural Services Manager at Destination Harrogate, May Catt, said: “This is a fantastic chance for us to be able to learn important information about our Egyptian collection and where it came from. We look forward to being able to share this with visitors of all ages, both digitally and through new exhibitions and displays.”

Cultural coup for Harrogate - Visitor & Cultural Services Manager at Destination Harrogate, May Catt with Egypt Centre curator Ken Griffin. (Picture by Swansea University)

Harrogate Museum’s Egyptian collection includes a Third Intermediate Period (c. 1000-700 BC) coffin; stone stelae; a large collection of pottery; amulets and shabtis - as well as a renowned Anubis mask, which is the only one of its kind in the world.

During the study programme at Swansea, Harrogate’s Egyptian collection will be on public display and hosted on an online platform, enabling visitors, university students and staff to view the rare Egyptian items, while exciting discoveries about the relics are made and shared.

It offers an exclusive and multi-beneficial opportunity to learn more about the origins of Harrogate’s Egyptian antiquities, while raising the profile of the Royal Pump Room Museum and its eclectic collections amongst new audiences - including museum visitors, historical researchers and experts in the field of study.

The study programme follows a visit to the museum in Harrogate by former Swansea University student and Egypt Centre volunteer, Sam Powell, who was visiting whilst researching for her PhD.

May Catt said: “We are fortunate to have such rare and exciting antiquities at the Royal Pump Room Museum and our project with Swansea University offers us a wonderful opportunity to showcase our museum’s cultural significance on an international platform.

“We are particularly pleased to be involved with this exciting project this year, which marks the 70th birthday of the museum in Harrogate.”

Egypt Centre curator Ken Griffin said the project - Rediscovering Egypt - provides an ideal opportunity for the collection to become more well-known to researchers.

Dr Griffin said: “The Harrogate loan is a major coup and reflects Swansea University’s position as a leading institution for Egyptological research.

"Having the collection here will allow us to refresh the Egypt Centre’s displays, while also making the objects available to researchers from across the globe.

“And, in the year that the Egypt Centre celebrates its 25th anniversary, it is rather fitting that this loan is taking place now.”

The Royal Pump Room Museum in Harrogate is currently undergoing a short period of refurbishment, with restoration taking place to offer visitors a more authentic representation of the 1842 Pump Room.

Included will be additional exhibits related to Harrogate’s spa history such as an Imperial Russian jewelled cutlery set, presented to a Harrogate family from Princess Alix of Hesse, prior to her marriage to Tsar Nicholas II.