When Hollywood came to Harrogate: Agatha highlighted in new project by Yorkshire Film Archive

More than 500 tickets have now been sold for a nostalgic new film about Harrogate down the ages which includes rarely seen footage of when Agatha was shot in town with Hollywood stars.

By Graham Chalmers
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:47 pm
Harrogate On Film - The movie Agatha starring Vanessa Redgrave and Dustin Hoffman was partly filmed in Harrogate in 1977 by Universal Studios.
Both screenings of Harrogate On Film at the Harrogate Odeon on Monday, September 19 are close to or are sold out.

Presented by Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society, the movie combines archive footage of Harrogate with amateur films, TV programmes and cine club productions through the decades.

The clips of the filming of Agatha hail from 1977 when director Michael Apted (The World Is Not Enough/Gorillas in the Mist) began the shoot at Crescent Gardens and the Royal Baths.

On the set in the middle of Harrogate were top actors Vanessa Redgrave, Dustin Hoffman, and Timothy Dalton.

The movie would eventually be released in 1979.

For more information and tickets, visit www.harrogatefilmsociety.org

