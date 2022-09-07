When do Harrogate Heritage Open Days start, what are they and are they free to enter

When is it: Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 19.

What is it: Harrogate Heritage Open Days throws open the doors of important and/or historic public buildings and attractions to experience local history, architecture and culture.

In total 23 different heritage sites in Harrogate and Knaresborough – many usually closed to the public – will be opening their doors for free during this year’s Heritage Open Days with guided tours, talks, music recitals and more.

The Royal Pump Room Museum is just one of the many public buildings throwing its doors open for free as part of Harrogate Heritage Open Days.

How much does it cost: Harrogate Heritage Open Days are free of charge but advance booking is advised on some of the tours and guided walks.

Why is it: Since Heritage Open Days started in 1994, the annual event run across England by thousands of community volunteers has grown to more than 5,700 events attracting 2.4 million visitors in 2019 and is now the country's largest community heritage festival.

Who runs it: In Harrogate it is coordinated by Harrogate Civic Society and sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water.

Where to find out more: For full details of Harrogate Heritage Open Days, visit www.harrogatecivicsociety.org

Heritage Open Days: Harrogate events diary

Royal Pump Room Museum

Friday, September 9, 10.00am-4.00pmVisit the Royal Pump Room Museum to discover Harrogate's fascinating spa history and see the original 1842 pump room building.

Christ Church, High Harrogate

Friday, September 9; Monday, September 12; Wednesday, September 14; Friday, September 16. Various timesA tour of the town's oldest permanent church, dating from 1831.

St Robert's Catholic Church

Saturday, September 10, 11.00am-3.00pmSee and learn about the stunning interior of this Grade II listed church which dates back to 1873, and listen to a recital on the splendid church organ.

Harlow Hill Observatory Tower

Saturday, September 10 & Sunday, September 11, 10.00am-5.00pmClimb to the top of Harlow Tower built in 1829 and see Foucault's Pendulum.

Harrogate Baptist Church

Saturday, September 10, 10.00am-3.00pmVisit this Grade II listed church, designed by William Peachey in 1882 in the decorated style of Gothic architecture.

A Walk on Valley Drive

Saturday, September 10, 2.00pmA one hour historical walk along elegant Valley Drive overlooking Harrogate's beautiful mid-1890s Valley Gardens.

CWGC Stonefall Cemetery Tours

Saturday, September 10; Thursday, September 15; Saturday, September 17; Sunday, September 18. Various timesA tour of more than 1000 Commonwealth War Graves at one of the largest CWGC sites in the North of England.

Heritage Plaques of Harrogate Walk

Sunday, September 11, 10.00amJoin a one and a half hour tour of the town’s brown plaques from Crescent Gardens and discover Harrogate’s Spa Heritage.

Rudding Park Private Chapel

Sunday, September 11, 2.30pm-4.00pm & Friday, September 14, 10.00am-NoonA rare visit inside the magnificent private chapel in the grounds of Rudding Hall built in 1874 and listed by Nikolaus Pevsner in his book, Buildings of England, Yorkshire, The West Riding.

Harrogate Library

Monday, September 12 & Friday, September 16, 10.30am-NoonA talk about the history and activities of the library, including an opportunity to view local historic maps, photographs and other treasures that are not normally on show.

The Royal Hall Guided Tour

Tuesday, September 13 & Wednesday, September 14, 10.30am, 1.00pm, 3.30pmTake a guided tour round the Grade II* listed Royal Hall designated as one of architect Frank Matcham's greatest achievements.

A Walk around New Park

Tuesday, September 13 and Friday, September 16, 2.00pmA walk around the industrial and working-class suburb of New Park, Harrogate with photographs of how it was in the past.

St Mark's Church

Thursday, September 15, 9.30amTake a tour of this Grade II listed, late 19th century, parish church built in 1898 but boasting a modernised interior and impressive stained glass windows.

Grove House

Friday, September 16, 11.30am-4.00pmVisit the house and grounds of this Grade II listed building, former home of Samson Fox, Harrogate's famous engineering inventor, benefactor, and mayor.

Harrogate Theatre Tours

Friday, September 16, 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.15amGo backstage as part of free one-hour theatre tours to hear about the history of Harrogate Theatre which dates from 1900.

Knaresborough Castle & Museum

Friday, September 16, 10.00am-4.00pmEnjoy the inside story of a castle originally built in Knaresborough 900 years ago.

Wesley Chapel

Saturday, September 17, 11.00am-4.00pm & Sunday, September 18, Noon-4.00pmExplore this large, neo-classical, Grade II listed Methodist chapel and arts and events hub dating from 1862 in the heart of Harrogate.

The Harrogate Club

Saturday, September 17, 11.00am-NoonFounded in 1857 on Devonshire Place and moved to its present, custom-built Victorian premises in 1886, this once again thriving members club is steeped in history and famous visitors.

A Walk on the Duchy Estate

Saturday, September 17, 2.00pmA one and a half hour walk exploring the Duchy estate in Harrogate, a beautiful development of the late Victorian and Edwardian years.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room

Saturday, September 17, 10.00am-3.00pm & Sunday, September 18, 10.00am-5.00pmStep inside Harrogate’s spa roots in a listed building designed by architect John Stead in 1858.

Harrogate Borough Council Civic Centre

Saturday, September 17, 10.00amThe Civic Centre, home to Harrogate Borough Council, is opening up its doors for the final time ahead of its merger into the new unitary authority.

Open Day at St Wilfrid (Duchy Road)

Saturday, September 17, 10.00am-3.00pmExplore Harrogate's only Grade I listed building and the largest parish church in the area which was designed by famous architect Temple Moore.

New Park Heritage Centre