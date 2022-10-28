Well-known Harrogate figure joins complaints against plans for new fountain in Valley Gardens

There has been a small chorus of complaints against plans for a new fountain in Valley Gardens in Harrogate.

Mrs Beryl E. Dunsby, a former organiser of Harrogate Christmas Market and business partner of Brian L Dunsby, former chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, said she supported concerns raised by model boaters such as Claro Model Boaters over the council project to build a fountain in the beautiful park's boating pond.

"The pond is one of our favourite spots and was enjoyed by our own children with their own home-made wooden boats some decades ago.

"On Sunday we happily spent a while sitting on one of the many new seats around the pond's perimeter, watching families with their radio-controlled boats.

"Many other families of all age-groups were around the pool, doing likewise.

"We love the model boaters but a fountain would ruin this well-loved and free facility.

"Instead, we may have to be entertained by a monotonous mechanical fountain which will be expensive to design, manufacture, install and maintain, ultimately being paid for by local taxpayers."

But Harrogate Borough Council says their intentions are good and boaters fears are misplaced.

A council spokesperson said: “We will be installing a new fountain next year to help aerate the water and improve it cleanliness, once the hosepipe ban has been lifted.

“It will also provide another distinctive area for people to enjoy and complement the award winning floral displays, Himalayan and Japanese gardens, Grade II listed Sun Pavilion and Colonnades, and games and attractions currently on offer.

“The fountain is supported by Friends of Valley Gardens and will be controllable once installed.

"If it is problematic for the model boating club, we would be happy to discuss it with them to ensure it can be enjoyed all visitors of Valley Gardens.”

Open to everyone all year round 24 hours a day, the Grade II Listed Valley Gardens contain a greater number of mineral springs than any other known location.

