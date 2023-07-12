Waste overspills, rats and sewage - Harrogate's pollution worries remain as strong as ever

Just a day after Yorkshire Water agreed to donate £235,000 effort to make amends for a separate incident of pollution, resident Adrian Davy got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser to report an incident at the sewage outlet at Oak Beck in Harrogate.

Mr Davy’s complaint comes after Yorkshire Water was found by the Environment Agency to have breached its environmental permit with an unauthorised sewage discharge from Stray Road combined sewer overflow, which polluted Hookstone Beck.

Of this new, separate incident, Mr Davy said: “Last weekends heavy showers have resulted in the Hydro Combined Sewer Overflows failing again.

Harrogate's Oak Beck at the Hydro with what a Harrogate resident says are two dead rats still in the water after waste overflowed. (Picture Adrian Davy)

"The outlet is completely full of the type of waste this facility was meant to prevent from being discharged into Oak Beck.

"I believe that Yorkshire Water have been to clean up the grills but a number of dead rats have been left behind.”

Yorkshire Water has been in the spotlight recently as part of nationwide concerns about utility companies’ poor record on sewage discharges amid ageing infrastructure and a lack of investment.

In May Yorkshire Water's boss apologised to customers for sewage being discharged into the region's rivers.

The site of the latest report of a waste spillage - Harrogate's Oak Beck at the Hydro. (Picture Adrian Davy)

Chief executive Nicola Shaw said the company would be investing £180million in reducing sewage leaks from storm overflows.

As thing stand, the situation in Harrogate as regards water quality is some way from being rectified.

"The current sewage capacity gets overwhelmed every time there is any significant rain,” said Mr Davy.

"This leads to a sewage backup and the CSOs get overwhelmed.

"There is no chance of improving the water quality in Oak Beck and the Nidd while these incidents happen everytime there is a heavy downpour."

This week has seen Yorkshire Water donate £235,000 to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust after admitting polluting a watercourse at Stray Road.

But Mr Davy argues what is needed a more spent on increasing the size of the main sewage pipe from town to the Bilton sewage works.

