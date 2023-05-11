Victorian church clock to remain at heart of Knaresborough village after community project is successfully completed

The success of the £7,000 restoration project at St Bartholomew's Church in Arkendale, near Knaresborough has been welcomed by Coun Robert Windass, who represents the Boroughbridge and Claro division on North Yorkshire Council, which was the largest funder with £2,500 from his locality budget.

“I’m delighted to join the community in celebrating the long-awaited unveiling of the church clock,” said Coun Windass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The large-scale project involved making new clock faces to match the original, and the mechanism was overhauled to make sure it will run for many years to come.

Victorian church clock restored in Knaresborough village - From left, account director at Allerton Waste Recovery Park, Colin Fletcher, Coun Robert Windass, and the warden of St Bartholomew's Church, Robyn Cox.

"By carrying out the restoration we have ensured the clock will remain at the heart of our community.”

Coun Windass was keen to stress the restoration of the Victorian era church clock has been a truly joint effort since residents came together last year to launch the Platinum Jubilee Clock Restoration Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the restoration, the clock’s mechanism has been deep-cleaned and the clock’s gold leaf gilded dials replaced to match the original.

A significant amount of funding came from local sponsors and donations through a Sponsor a Numeral Campaign, as well as Thalia Waste Management at Allerton Waste Recovery Park, the Church of England’s ChurchCare scheme, the Moto Foundation and Hanson Cement at Allerton Park.

Since the work was completed, a community event has been held to unveil the clock at St Bartholomew's, which was the first church to be consecrated in the then new Diocese of Ripon in January 1837.

The church warden Robyn Cox said: “It’s a new moment in time at St Bartholomew’s where the community came together as a way to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of our beloved late Queen Elizabeth II.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plaque marking the clock’s restoration has been carved by a local charity, Claro Enterprises in Harrogate offering support and voluntary work opportunities to adults with mental health conditions.