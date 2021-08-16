Valley Gardens plays host to gem of an allotments show in Harrogate

Christine Ledger from Harrogate admires the blooms at Harrogate & District Allotment's Federation annual show in the Valley Gardens in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Postponed last year because of the pandemic, organisers pulled out all the stops to make their 60th anniversary event something special - even if it was 12 months later than scheduled.

The end result was a diamond jubilee to be proud of in the Sun Pavilion in the Valley Gardens on Sunday.

The team and judges who helped to put on the Harrogate & District Allotment's Federation annual show in the Valley Gardens. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Angela Dicken, secretary of Harrogate & District Allotment Federation, said: “It was fantastic to be able to exhibit our best vegetables, flowers and baking again after having to cancel our Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2020.

“With a few Covid safety measures in place, the atmosphere was warm and relaxed and everyone seemed to have a great time.”

Founded in 1960, the annual show provides allotment plot holders from across Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough with the opportunity to showcase their gardening achievements, which range from prize fruit and vegetables to beautiful flowers.

Profits from the shows go to a local nominated charity each year to enhance their gardening projects, this year’s being Ripon Museums Trust.

"The commercial and charity stallholders all commented on how great it was to be back out engaging with the public again and in such a lovely environment as the Sun Colonnade.

"The Buzz Coffee Van in particular did a roaring trade.

"We were very grateful to the Mayor, Trevor Chapman, and his wife for opening the show, to the judges who gave their time to cast their expert eyes over our exhibits and to Martin Fish for judging our Diamond Jubilee competition and presenting the trophies.

"But special thanks have to go to all the volunteers in HDAF who set up, looked after our stalls and dismantled everything at the end of the day.

"We had a thoroughlyenjoyable show.

"But it couldn't have gone ahead without them."

Diamond Jubilee Show Highlights: Trophy Winners

Best in Show in Vegetables and the winner of the National Vegetable Society Medallion: Richard Henderson from Pine Street Allotments.

Best in Show in Flowers and the winner of the Mrs Alfred Brett Trophy: Jemma Kennedy- Bruyneels from Oatlands Allotments.

Best in Show in the Novices section and the winner of the Ron Fry Cup: Sarah Stead from Harlow Hill Allotments.

Best in Show in Cakes and the winner of the Society Trophy: Angela Dicken from Harlow Hill Allotments.

Best in Show in Preserves and winner of the Northern Horticultural Society Trophy: Amanda Hodges from Oatlands Allotments.

Winners of the Diamond Jubilee Competition: Ripon City Allotment Society.