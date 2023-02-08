Tribute to Harrogate music legend who has died after decades of hits with The Smurfs and appearing with The Beatles

Over the course of more than six decades, the charming, creative and incredibly talented Barrie Corbett was a major figure not only in the town's musician scene but far further afield and, on occasions, internationally.

The gently spoken but charismatic Corbett, known as Barry, who died suddenly but peacefully at home at the age of 81 on January 21, is best known for three important musical moments:

Appearing on the bill with The Beatles in the 1960s.

The late, much-missed Harrogate music legend Barry Corbett.

An extensive discography throughout the 1970s in the UK and abroad as part of a successful pop duo with his wife called Barry & Eileen.

Writing hit songs for world-wide phenomenon, the multi-million-selling children’s favourites The Smurfs in the 1970s and 80s.

Part of that generation of post-war teenagers inspired to become musicians in the early 1960s just in time to ride the wave of the British explosion of musical success triggered by the arrival of The Beatles, the young Barry was a member of a popular Harrogate-based beat group at the right place and right time.

Having won a reputation locally, Barry found himself and his band the Mustangs (John Whiteley, John Bolton and Johnny Lockhead) as lead support band on the only occasion the world’s biggest band came to Harrogate.

A vintage poster of The Beatles visit to the Royal Hall in Harrogate in March 1963 with Barry Corbett and the Mustangs on the bill.

On Friday, March 8, 1963, Derek Arnold presented a 'Dancing for Teens and Twenties' event at the Royal Hall; a one off this show f ar-sighted Harrogate promoter had negotiated the previous December solely on the strength of hearing the Beatles’ first single, Love Me Do/P.S. I Love You.

That night saw Barry Corbett and the Mustangs were joined by other musical acts from the Harrogate area, including the Chinchillas, and Ricky Fenton and the Apaches (Bob Mason, John 'Dusty' Blake, Dennis Malvern and Dave Reed).

Fifty years later, Barry would go on to reform the Mustangs for a reunion concert in 2013 to mark the 50th anniversary of the day the Harrogate band played with the Fab Four.

The rest of the 1960s saw the handsome, as well as talented, Barry’s musical career rise rapidly, his considerable performing and songwriting skills much in demand at a national level whether with bands or solo.

Barry & Eileen - Flashback to the glory days of Barry Corbett and Eileen Corbett's successful musical duo of the 1970s.

His stock was also rising on the Continent, especially thanks to the successful duo he and his wife Eileen formed.

In an impressive list of singles and albums released by Barry & Eileen, their best known song is, perhaps, "If You Go", a cover of the Alain Barriere French-language song, "Tu t'en vas" which became a European hit in 1975.

Soon even bigger success was to come Barry Corbett’s way.

After The Smurfs had a global smash in November 1977, with The Smurf Song which reached the number one position in 16 countries, the Dutch musician behind it, Pierre Kartner, better known as Father Abraham, split from the cartoon series to produce his own Smurfs hits.

When it came to writing the songs, mostly produced by music promoter Frans Erkelens, he turned to Barry who duly obliged with a string of hits – often in different languages.

Father Abraham died late last year at the age of 87.

As recently as five years ago Barry was still recording music in the studio with renowned producer-musician Will Jackson.

When this reporter first met the likable and quietly witty Harrogate musician in the 1990s it was reviewing his band 65 Mustangs.

Barry may not have been in the best of health lately but his passing last month was unexpected and a deep loss to his family and to Harrogate’s musical heritage.

This devoted husband of Eileen, loving father to Kevin and Simon, precious Baba to Maia and Dan and much loved father-in-law to Liz will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.

A service is to be held for Barry Corbett at Stonefall Crematorium on Wetherby Road in Harrogate on Friday, February 17 at 1.40pm.

Family flowers only, donations to be split between the British Heart Foundation and HARD Heart Failure Specialist Nurses’ Charitable Fund

