When Mary Fisher MBE died in 1972, she made front page news in The Harrogate Herald - the Wednesday 1st March 1972 edition to be precise.

Under the headline "a beloved citizen", Mary's reputation rested not only on being the first woman to be Mayor of Harrogate in 1949 but, then, the town's First Woman Alderman in 1954.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost forgotten now, her ground-breaking contribution to Harrogate's history has been tracked down by Harrogate Soroptimists.

When Mary Fisher MBE died in 1972, she made front page news in The Harrogate Herald - the Wednesday 1st March 1972 edition.

A recent SI Harrogate and District meeting to mark International Women's Day, which takes place on Wednesday, March 8, saw members celebrate the achievements of the founder President of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District, Dr Kathleen Rutherford MBE; the first Yorkshire woman to qualify as a Doctor, Dr Laura Veale, and, finally, the first Lady Mayor of Harrogate and Honorary Alderman, Mary Fisher MBE.

But the SI Harrogate's current president Val Hills realised there was something missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an honour to remember these very special ladies and their achievements in improving the lives of others," said Mrs Hills.

"Both Dr Rutherford and Dr Veale have a brown Civic Plaque in Harrogate.

"We are now on a quest to get Mary Fisher recognised, too."

With the help of archives newspapers, often from the Harrogate Advertiser, the Soroptimists president set to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a visit to Harrogate Library and a lot of reading through back copies, the Census, the 1939 Review and Voter Records, Val's efforts have born fruit.

Although much still needs to be researched about the life of the remarkable Mary Fisher, this important figure has, at least, finally emerged from the shadows.

Mary Fisher, nee Holmes whose father was a gardener, was born in 1884 at Kirby Hill near Boroughbridge but spent most of her life in Harrogate.

In March 1913, she married Frank Fisher, a butcher, at Christ Church in High Harrogate and lived together at 12 Franklin Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1939, she was appointed a JP in the local courts.

After becoming a town councillor in 1943, Mary made a swift impact.

Mary Fisher House, a residential care home on Cold Bath Road, was named after her when she and other councillors were responsible for the establishment of the home in 1946.

After becoming mayor in 1949, her achievements were such that renowned TV broadcaster Richard Dimbleby interviewed her on BBC TV for his "Down Your Way" programme.Later the same year, Mary would make a big impression at a conference of the Institute of Journalists when it was held in post-war Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1958 she was given a royal honour in the shape of an MBE.

After 60 years of distinguished public life, Mary Fisher died on February 28, 1972 one of the town's most beloved citizens.

Now, thanks to the Soroptimists, her name - and legacy - has been revived.

Timeline: Mary Fisher MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1939: Appointed a Justice of the Peace

1943: Appointed to Juvenile Court Panel

1943: Elected to the Town Council

1949: Elected Harrogate’s First Woman Mayor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1954: Elected first Woman Alderman

1958: Presented with the M.B.E.

1970: Elected to the roll of Honorary Aldermen

For more information about Soroptimism, visit:www.sigbi.org/harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter: @soroptimist80