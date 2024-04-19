'Totally unexpected' deluge of cards for Harrogate RAF veteran's 100th birthday after Facebook post goes viral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Group Captain Stanley Clarke, who lives in Harcourt Gardens care home in Harrogate, first joined the Royal Air Force in 1940 as an electrical fitter apprentice aged just 16.

He volunteered for Commando training in 1942 and then spent the war in North Africa and Europe.

Staying in the armed forces after the war, Stanley eventually retired from the Royal Air Force in 1979.

A sea of cards for his 100th birthday - Group Captain Stanley Clarke, who lives in Harcourt Gardens care home in Harrogate, first joined the Royal Air Force in 1940. (Picture contributed)

As well as receiving a message from King Charles III on his milestone birthday, Mr Clarke was surprised to receive hundreds of cards from ex-service men and women, supporters and well-wishers from as far afield as the USA, Canada and Australia.

The outpouring of congratulations followed the popularity of a Facebook post by the RAFSC & TSW (Royal Air Force Servicing Commando and Tactical Supply Wing Association.

The message posted on Facebook had asked supporters to send Stanley a 100th birthday card with the message "let's fill up his care home with cards".

The reaction took everyone by surprise, especially Stanley.

"I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who sent me these wonderful cards and gifts," said Mr Clarke.

"It was totally unexpected and overwhelming but it was very much appreciated".

The WW2 veteran celebrated his big day in Harrogate with a party with friends and family who travelled from Australia and Canada.

Staff at Harcourt Gardens also organised an afternoon tea for him.

Adelina Pangilinan, Harcourt Gardens’ home manager, said: “Nobody knew just how well the request would be received and it was absolutely wonderful to see the look on Stanley’s face when we delivered him the cards.

"It was quite amazing; the cards just kept on coming.

“It was clear to see that Stanley, alongside all the other brave and admirable veterans, is part of a very tight knit community.

"It was wonderful see the support and admiration for him.”