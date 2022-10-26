Top Knaresborough award for Royal British Legion for brilliant Poppy Day achievements

Award-winning members of the Knaresborough Branch with Brenda Pitchfork pictured at the centre.

Members received the 2022 Knaresborough Town Council Community Award in a presentation by the town’s outgoing Mayor Christine Willoughby.

The Knaresborough branch of the Royal British Legion was recognised for its efforts in dressing Knaresborough Castle with knitted poppies.

This has been achieved not once but three times each November in recent years, thanks partly to the efforts of branch member Brenda Pitchfork who had the honour of received the 2022 Knaresborough Town Council Community Award in person.

In addition, the Knaresborough Royal British Legion raised more than £31,000 during the 2021 Poppy Appeal.

This year's Poppy Appeal will begin next Monday and there will be a fundraising stall at Knaresborough market on Wednesday, November 2.

Volunteer collectors are needed for collection points at Lidl, Aldi and M&S Food.