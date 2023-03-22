Top award for ‘brilliant ambassador’ as he retires from one of Harrogate district’s most historic roles

Hailed – no pun intended – as an exemplary town crier and a brilliant ambassador for the town, the hugely popular Roger Hewitt is to retire at the end of May after eight years as Knaresborough’s town crier.

In that time he has not only impressed locally but also twice won the trophy for Best Dressed Crier in Town Crier competitions.

But his main task has been to open the market at 11am each Wednesday wearing splendid regalia made in Knaresborough by Gill Ford.

Award - Knaresborough Rotary President David Kaye, town crier Roger Hewitt and Rotarian Bob Weddall.

Born in Bradford in 1948, Roger moved to Knaresborough in 1976 and took up a career in the scientific civil service before switching to teaching, including 23 happy years at Harrogate Grammar School as a chemistry teacher.

A true man of the community, in the 1980s Roger was a regular member of Knaresborough Players and also Father Christmas at school events and at the town Christmas Market.

Roger’s contribution has now been recognised by Knaresborough Rotary who presented him with its highest award, a Paul Harris Fellowship.

Rotarian Bob Weddall said: “Roger has been a brilliant ambassador for the town over the years, and has played a major role in recent events like proclaiming the Queen’s passing.”

Also among those paying tribute to Roger is Knaresborough & District Chamber’s Charlotte Gale who said: “As well being a hugely popular and recognisable servant of the community - and very witty.

"He has opened countless town events and welcomed many new businesses to the town.

"Everyone at chamber would like to extend a huge thank you to him.”

Roger hasn’t quite finished yet. He will be involved in the selection for his replacement, and with any induction required, before he hangs up his regalia for the last time.