Thruscross Reservoir is the northernmost of four reservoirs in the Washburn valley which lies north of Otley and west of Harrogate, near the hamlet of Thruscross. The reservoir is the property of Yorkshire Water, a company that maintains it for the sake of walkers, anglers and wildlife.

Parts of the reservoir can be used for whitewater kayaking when water is released by Yorkshire Water. The village of West End, which is now submerged, was largely isolated following the decline of the flax industry.

The remains of a flax mill can be seen at the edge of the reservoir and more of the village has appeared at times of drought in the summers of 1989 and 1990. The work to build the reservoir included clearing trees, removing sacred items from the church and exhuming bodies from the graveyard.

Remnants of the 17th century village of West End. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Studies by archaeologists have confirmed that bodies buried in the graveyard can be traced back to the 17th and 18th centuries.

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Water said: “Thruscross was constructed in the 1960s to make way for a reservoir which would supply Leeds with drinking water.

“The small village of West End had to be evacuated, flooded and then completely submerged in order for this to happen.

“We are unable to predict how the levels will drop this year, however, it is unlikely that the village will show up this year due to the current water level.”

Yorkshire Water also issued a stark warning to all visitors of the reservoir.

“People should not be entering our reservoirs to swim, or onto parts that are usually submerged,” the spokesperson said.

“They are functioning reservoirs and do pose a risk to people entering them, including cold water shock, undercurrents, unseen objects and machinery working under the water.

