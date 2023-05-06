Three days of Coronation celebrations get under way in Harrogate as Valley Gardens puts on a great show

After a night of storms, the rain held off in the morning for the big screens and the parties taking place at Newby Hall; Ripon Cathedral; Goldsborough Hall; Swinton Estate and in villages across the district.

Many people chose to watch the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey at home; the first coronation since 1953.

In Harrogate, the focus for three days of celebrations and events is taking place in the Valley Gardens where large crowds are enjoying family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides and an artisan market from Little Bird Made.

Pictured enjoying King Charles III's coronation celebrations in Valley Gardens, Harrogate are Sally Barber and Charlotte Duncan. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The hillside in front of the large screen was packed during the actual crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a wet London.

As well as picnicking families, there was plenty of fancy dress.

It wasn’t local people enjoying the celebrations.

Different accents and languages were audible from visitors from different parts of the world.

Pictured in red white and blue Claire Blenkinsop and her dog Lily at the coronation celebrations in Valley Gardens, Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The long weekend is more than just a matter of heritage.

In the view of Destination Harrogate, it offers a chance to reaffirm the district’s important role for visitors.

"We’re fortunate to have the Valley Gardens in Harrogate, looking particularly fabulous at this time of year, as a perfect events destination,” said John McGivern, Destination Events Manager.

"The Harrogate area is a destination for exceptional events, with its strength in the breadth of events that take place here, surrounded by unmatched landscapes, heritage and history.

"It doesn’t get much more exceptional that the coronation of a new monarch, so we’re the perfect place to celebrate this weekend.

"The three-day long Big Coronation Celebration has everything families could want for a fun-filled bank holiday weekend – great entertainment, fairground rides, food and drink vendors, a big screen showing the events from London as well as family-friendly films, a beautiful location to enjoy it all in – and it’s free.”

Big Coronation Celebrations at Valley Garden

Saturday: 10am to 8pm

Sunday: 10am to 7pm

