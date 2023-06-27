Camp Wood includes the northern mound of the Thornborough Henges, a cluster of Neolithic earthworks that are thought to be over 4,500 years old.

The three huge circular henges are on a raised plateau above the River Ure at West Tanfield, near Ripon, and are cared for by English Heritage. There are also later Bronze Age burial mounds nearby. Ancient tribes travelled long distances for rituals, ceremonies and funerals at the henges.

Currently, there is only public access to the southern and central henges because the northern henge has always been in private ownership.

The northern henge is hidden beneath dense tree cover

The mixed-leaf woodland has roadside access and is being marketed by agents Knight Frank for £200,000. The majority of the northern henge is within a boundary, other than the outer ditch. The woods are considered to be long-established but are not classed as ancient. They are home to species such as purple orchid, figwort, bluebell and common dog-violet.

The northern henge is well-preserved due to the dense tree cover that has protected it, and the cluster itself is the largest concentration of ritual monuments in the Vale of York. The area is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and thought to be the most important Neolithic site between Stonehenge and Orkney.

Earlier this year, Historic England took ownership of the central and southern henges after previous landowners Tarmac donated them to the nation following concerns over the impact of quarrying and livestock grazing nearby.