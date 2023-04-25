With the support of villagers, Spofforth with Stockeld Parish Council have come up with not one but three special new initiatives to celebrate the historic occasion at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Spofforth’s royal celebrations include:

1 The coronation weekend will see an evening of celebration with circus entertainers, stilt walkers, jazz band, food stalls and the top tribute band Beatlemania playing the Sounds of the Sixties.

Spofforth Castle is hosting an evening of entertainment to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Held at Spofforth Castle, the event will run on Sunday, May 7 from 7pm-11pm and will end with a fireworks display.

For this exciting evening, Spofforth Castle will patriotically and dramatically lit in red, white and blue by Stockeld Park as the backcloth for the celebrations.

2 The installation of 112 Coronation plaques adorning lampposts throughout the village.

Designed in the village and made exclusively for Spofforth, the parish council commissioned skilled woodworker Terry Wilcox from Rotherham to create them.

Spofforth with Stockeld Parish Council has established a Platinum Jubilee Wood - Coun Carl Marston; Coun Chris Heslop, Lynda Parkinson (representing Spofforth in Bloom), Coun Gerald Heslop, Chairman – Coun Shirley Fawcett, Coun Nigel Moore, Coun June Geddes and Gary Marston.

3 Spofforth with Stockeld Parish Council has established a Platinum Jubilee Wood of seven oak trees in line with her late Majesty’s wishes for each council to plant a year for every decade of her service.

A site was established on the old railway embankment at Spofforth which has been cleared by local groundsman Gary Marston.