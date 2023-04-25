This may be Harrogate district's most patriotic place as village plans feast of celebrations for Coronation
A patriotic village in the Harrogate district is showing the way when it comes to the Coronation of King Charles III.
With the support of villagers, Spofforth with Stockeld Parish Council have come up with not one but three special new initiatives to celebrate the historic occasion at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
Spofforth’s royal celebrations include:
1 The coronation weekend will see an evening of celebration with circus entertainers, stilt walkers, jazz band, food stalls and the top tribute band Beatlemania playing the Sounds of the Sixties.
Held at Spofforth Castle, the event will run on Sunday, May 7 from 7pm-11pm and will end with a fireworks display.
For this exciting evening, Spofforth Castle will patriotically and dramatically lit in red, white and blue by Stockeld Park as the backcloth for the celebrations.
2 The installation of 112 Coronation plaques adorning lampposts throughout the village.
Designed in the village and made exclusively for Spofforth, the parish council commissioned skilled woodworker Terry Wilcox from Rotherham to create them.
3 Spofforth with Stockeld Parish Council has established a Platinum Jubilee Wood of seven oak trees in line with her late Majesty’s wishes for each council to plant a year for every decade of her service.
A site was established on the old railway embankment at Spofforth which has been cleared by local groundsman Gary Marston.
Shirley Fawcett, chair of the Council for more than 40 years, planted the oak trees, with help from her council and advice from Spofforth in Bloom.