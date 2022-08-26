Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former home of famous 19th century Harrogate mayor and inventor Samson Fox, the stunning glory of the historic Grove House, its grand hall, oak paneling, stained glass windows and extensive gardens will shortly be opened to visitors as part of the national Heritage Open Days.

With roots going back to the 1740s, the Grade II listed building is not only beautiful but also rich in the town's heritage.

The first building in Harrogate with gas-powered lighting, over the centuries it has been utilised as a coaching inn, a school, an orphanage and the headquarters of the Grand Lodge of the RAOB.

Harrogate's Heritage Open Days run from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 18 with a feast of heritage for free - including Knaresborough Castle.

After the death in 1903 of Samson Fox, who had converted it into magnificent private house, Grove House even found itself used as a convalescence hospital for troops from the Battle of the Somme and Battle of Flanders.

Current owner Graeme Lee, chief executive officer at Springfield Healthcare which plans to convert Grove House into a luxury care home, said: “We’re delighted to be part of Harrogate’s Heritage Open Days and share the remarkable heritage of Grove House, the former home of Samson Fox, Harrogate's famous engineer, benefactor, and mayor.”

In total 23 different heritage sites in Harrogate and Knaresborough – many usually closed to the public – will be opening their doors for free during this year’s Heritage Open Days which runs from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 18.

Coordinated locally by Harrogate Civic Society and sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water, there will be guided tours, talks, music recitals and more.

For more information on Heritage Open Days in Harrogate, visit www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/events

Harrogate Heritage Open Days Events Diary

Royal Pump Room Museum

Friday, September 9, 10.00am-4.00pm

Visit the Royal Pump Room Museum to discover Harrogate's fascinating spa history and see the original 1842 pump room building.

Christ Church, High Harrogate

Friday, September 9; Monday, September 12; Wednesday, September 14; Friday, September 16. Various times

A tour of the town's oldest permanent church, dating from 1831.

St Robert's Catholic Church

Saturday, September 10, 11.00am-3.00pm

See and learn about the stunning interior of this Grade II listed church which dates back to 1873, and listen to a recital on the splendid church organ.

Harlow Hill Observatory Tower

Saturday, September 10 & Sunday, September 11, 10.00am-5.00pm

Climb to the top of Harlow Tower built in 1829 and see Foucault's Pendulum.

Harrogate Baptist Church

Saturday, September 10, 10.00am-3.00pm

Visit this Grade II listed church, designed by William Peachey in 1882 in the decorated style of Gothic architecture.

A Walk on Valley Drive

Saturday, September 10, 2.00pm

A one hour historical walk along elegant Valley Drive overlooking Harrogate's beautiful mid-1890s Valley Gardens.

CWGC Stonefall Cemetery Tours

Saturday, September 10; Thursday, September 15; Saturday, September 17; Sunday, September 18. Various times

A tour of more than 1000 Commonwealth War Graves at one of the largest CWGC sites in the North of England.

Heritage Plaques of Harrogate Walk

Sunday, September 11, 10.00am

Join a one and a half hour tour of the town’s brown plaques from Crescent Gardens and discover Harrogate’s Spa Heritage.

Rudding Park Private Chapel

Sunday, September 11, 2.30pm-4.00pm & Friday, September 14, 10.00am-Noon

A rare visit inside the magnificent private chapel in the grounds of Rudding Hall built in 1874 and listed by Nikolaus Pevsner in his book, Buildings of England, Yorkshire, The West Riding.

Harrogate Library

Monday, September 12 & Friday, September 16, 10.30am-Noon

A talk about the history and activities of the library, including an opportunity to view local historic maps, photographs and other treasures that are not normally on show.

The Royal Hall Guided Tour

Tuesday, September 13 & Wednesday, September 14, 10.30am, 1.00pm, 3.30pm

Take a guided tour round the Grade II* listed Royal Hall designated as one of architect Frank Matcham's greatest achievements.

A Walk around New Park

Tuesday, September 13 and Friday, September 16, 2.00pm

A walk around the industrial and working-class suburb of New Park, Harrogate with photographs of how it was in the past.

St Mark's Church

Thursday, September 15, 9.30am

Take a tour of this Grade II listed, late 19th century, parish church built in 1898 but boasting a modernised interior and impressive stained glass windows.

Grove House

Friday, September 16, 11.30am-4.00pm

Visit the house and grounds of this Grade II listed building, former home of Samson Fox, Harrogate's famous engineering inventor, benefactor, and mayor.

Harrogate Theatre Tours

Friday, September 16, 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.15am

Go backstage as part of free one-hour theatre tours to hear about the history of Harrogate Theatre which dates from 1900.

Knaresborough Castle & Museum

Friday, September 16, 10.00am-4.00pm

Enjoy the inside story of a castle originally built in Knaresborough 900 years ago.

Wesley Chapel

Saturday, September 17, 11.00am-4.00pm & Sunday, September 18, Noon-4.00pm

Explore this large, neo-classical, Grade II listed Methodist chapel and arts and events hub dating from 1862 in the heart of Harrogate.

The Harrogate ClubSaturday, September 17, 11.00am-Noon

Founded in 1857 on Devonshire Place and moved to its present, custom-built Victorian premises in 1886, this once again thriving members club is steeped in history and famous visitors.

A Walk on the Duchy Estate

Saturday, September 17, 2.00pm

A one and a half hour walk exploring the Duchy estate in Harrogate, a beautiful development of the late Victorian and Edwardian years.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room

Saturday, September 17, 10.00am-3.00pm & Sunday, September 18, 10.00am-5.00pm

Step inside Harrogate’s spa roots in a listed building designed by architect John Stead in 1858.

Harrogate Borough Council Civic Centre

Saturday, September 17, 10.00am

The Civic Centre, home to Harrogate Borough Council, is opening up its doors for the final time ahead of its merger into the new unitary authority.

Open Day at St Wilfrid (Duchy Road)

Saturday, September 17, 10.00am-3.00pm

Explore Harrogate's only Grade I listed building and the largest parish church in the area which was designed by famous architect Temple Moore.

New Park Heritage Centre