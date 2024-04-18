The Woodland Trust is to launch £165k revamp paths at popular wood in Harrogate after months of wet weather
Located in the White Rose Forest and the wider Northern Forest straddling both Harrogate and Knaresborough, Nidd Gorge is a magnet for ramblers and wildlife spotters alike.
But the much-loved woodland has always suffered from wet and muddy paths for much of year and prolonged spells of wet weather have led to even more tricky to navigate boggy areas at the nature spot in the last year.
The Trust says wooden boardwalks have helped keep the Nidd Gorge area accessible but are now ready for replacing.
Now, thanks to generous funding from FCC Community Foundation Ltd, the Woodland Trust is able to set to work.
The new project by the largest woodland conservation charity in the UK will include new bespoke stone paths and signage along the route, especially the southern bank of the Nidd.
Paul Bunton of The Woodland Trust said: "The woodland is a cherished resource for local people and visitors from further afield.
"But some of the paths do suffer during the wetter months so the funding from FCC is fantastic news.
"When complete even more people will be able to enjoy this woodland without having to navigate boggy areas.
"It follows on from the tree felling we have had to do over the past couple of years to manage tree disease so there have been lots of changes on the ground.
"We are aiming to improve the overall woodland experience for all visitors, which will ultimately benefit wildlife, too."
The work will be welcome news to walkers and families who visit this key part of Harrogate's environment.
Penny Horne, FCC Communities Foundation grant manager, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and we look forward to it benefiting lots of different people across the region.
“It’s always nice to see something we have funded take shape."
More details about Nidd Gorge and Bilton Beck and the wider work of The Woodland Trust at: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/