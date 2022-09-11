News you can trust since 1836
Floral tributes to the queen at St Peter's Church, Harrogate.
The Queen: 15 pictures that show how the people of Harrogate are paying their respects to Her Majesty

Residents and businesses across Harrogate have been paying their respects to Her Majesty the Queen following her death last week, aged 96.

By Matt Reeder
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:55 pm

Floral tributes have been left in front of the cenotaph, while some shops have put up their own displays in windows to mark the death of our longest-serving monarch.

If you have set up your own display then please do send us your pictures to Lucy Chappell at [email protected]

1. Harrogate pays its respects

Flags a half mast at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate pays its respects

A member of the public lays flowers at the Cenotaph in Harrogate.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate pays its respects

Flowers and messages at the Cenotaph in Harrogate.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate pays its respects

Flowers and messages at the Cenotaph in Harrogate.

Photo: Gerard Binks

QueenHer MajestyHarrogateResidents
