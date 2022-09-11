The Queen: 15 pictures that show how the people of Harrogate are paying their respects to Her Majesty
Residents and businesses across Harrogate have been paying their respects to Her Majesty the Queen following her death last week, aged 96.
By Matt Reeder
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:55 pm
Floral tributes have been left in front of the cenotaph, while some shops have put up their own displays in windows to mark the death of our longest-serving monarch.
If you have set up your own display then please do send us your pictures to Lucy Chappell at [email protected]
