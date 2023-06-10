The big preview: Today is Knaresborough Bed Race and here is everything you need to know to enjoy it

Organised by Knaresborough Lions Club, the annual event attracts huge crowds of 30,000 to Knareborough and raises thousands of pounds for charity.

What happens:

A full race field of 90 teams from across the Harrogate district and beyond – 630 runners and passengers in total – will push decorated beds round Knaresborough and across the river Nidd.

Flashback to the huge crowds at Knaresborough Bed Race last year bear the Worlds End pub at the High Bridge. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Knaresborough Bed Race: What happens when

10.30am: Best Dressed Bed judging starts.

12.30pm: Winning bed announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1pm: Beds parade through the town led by the winner of the Best Dressed Award following the route to Conyngham Hall field.

3pm: The teams set off in Knaresborough Bed Race 2023 at roughly ten-second intervals and embark on the arduous course.

Where to watch Knaresborough Bed Race: The course

The start of the route takes the teams from Conyngham Hall field, through Conyngham parkland, across Bond End and onto Waterside.

They progress through the Nidd Gorge before ascending the very steep Castle Ings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They do a circuit of the market place before descending High Street and the quickest stretch of the course down Bond End.

This time they cross High Bridge to the Mother Shipton side and enjoy the rustic charms of McIntosh Park.

After a few hundred yards they arrive at the river, to cross to the far side where the race started.

The final act is to swim the 40 yards to the Conyngham bank – runners, passengers, beds and all.

Entertainment at Knaresborough Bed Race

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Conyngham Hall there are bars, food stalls and attractions for children.

The Big Screen shows live footage from the day, especially the iconic river crossing, plus results and footage from previous years.

Access to Conyngham Hall field where the race starts and finishes, and from where the river crossing can be viewed on the Big Screen or live is £3.00 per adult.

Children 16 and under enter free.

Road Closures/Transport/Parking

Roads in and around Knaresborough are closed to traffic from 12.30pm until around 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Market, Castlegate and Silver Street, are closed from 10.30 am, and the main roads of the High Street, Bond End, part of Boroughbridge Road and Harrogate Road from 12.30.

There are closures, too, affecting Cheapside, Castlegate, part of Brewerton Street, Fisher Street, High Bond End, Castle Ings and Waterside from Castle Mills to High Bridge.

Parking is suspended all around the course on the Waterside, Castle Ings, Market Place, High Street and Bond End.

Conyngham Hall field parking is closed for the day.

Free park-and-ride services will run on the day of Bed Race between Knaresborough Technology Park on Manse Lane and just around the corner at ALM Manufacturing on Grimbald Crag Close.

Bus stops will be marked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parking premises will open in the morning and will close at 6.30 pm in the evening.

It is important that people move their cars before this time as the premises will be locked.

Like the bus service, parking is free.

King James School will offer all-day parking for £5.00.

Buses running up York Road and Briggate will continue to operate.

There will be normal train services from York and Harrogate into Knaresborough station.

Knaresborough Bed Race: Where to find more information