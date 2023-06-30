Swinsty Reservoir is a body of water in the Washburn Valley north of Otley and west of Harrogate and construction of the reservoir started in 1871 and was finished in 1878.

The capacity is around 866 million gallons and is situated below and directly adjoining Fewston Reservoir.

Swinsty is owned by Yorkshire Water, a water supply and treatment utility company that has listed guidelines for visitors to keep people safe, including: don’t swim, take your litter home, stick to the path, keep your dog on a lead and clean up after your dog.

Swinsty Reservoir, Otley. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Yorkshire Water also warns visitors not to swim in Swinsty Reservoir as reservoirs are very dangerous places and have many dangers hidden under the water, which is also very cold even in the summer and cold water shock can kill. Wild swimming is also prohibited in the reservoir.

There are a lot of fascinating hidden treasures beneath the surface that may be observed if the water levels are very low during varying weather conditions, particularly droughts.

History of Swinsty Reservoir and submerged 18th century house New Hall

The reservoir was constructed by the Leeds Waterworks Company, who employed a labour force of around 300 men and construction work began in 1871. They were known locally as ‘The Huts’ and the purpose was to house the workforce, partly using materials from a water mill dismantled in the valley.

The bulk of the materials for the dam itself came to Starbeck by rail. Initially, from there, they were transported to the site using a steam traction engine pulling wagons.

But this didn’t last long due to the damage being caused to the ‘Turnpike road’, now the A59, and from then on, the materials were transferred by contractors.

The reservoir is supplied directly from the overflow of neighbouring Fewston Reservoir through a shallow spillway which passes through Fewston Dam and ends in a grand stepped cascade of falling water.

The culvert under the dam itself terminates in an archway topped on the keystone with a carving of the head of Achelous who stares out over the reservoir.

Sunken beneath the surface of the waters of Swinsty Reservoir are the remains of New Hall, the original home of the Fairfax family, whose members included landower Ferdinando Fairfax and poet Edward Fairfax.

The Fairfaxes were a long established Yorkshire family who were heavily involved in the Council of the North, an administrative body first established in 1484 by King Richard III of England.

In 1582, Thomas Fairfax, 1st Lord Faifax of Cameron MP, who was a nobleman, soldier, diplomat and politician, married Ellen Aske and his eldest son, Ferdinando, married Edmund Sheffield’s, Earl of Mulgrave, daughter, Mary in 1607.