Stunning historic Harrogate home of legendary 19th century inventor is set for £15m transformation

Work is to set to be launched on a £15 million transformation of the historic home of legendary 19th century Harrogate mayor Samson Fox.

The 18th century, grade II listed Grove House has often been hailed as one of the town’s greatest hidden jewels with its stunning interiors, grand hall and stained glass windows.

Located off Skipton Road, it is part of a major plan Yorkshire-based care home company, Springfield Healthcare to create high quality facilities for residents, with extensive community use.

Grove Road itself will be transformed into a care home with 24 spacious flats.

Graeme Lee, CEO of Springfield Healthcare, outside Harrogate's historic Grove House. (Picture contributed)

In addition, a 62-bed care home and eight houses will be built on land alongside the original building, providing supported living for over 65s.

Steeped in history, Grove House was built in 1745 and was the home of Victorian inventor, philanthropist, and mayor Samson Fox.

It became a hospital during the First World War and then the national headquarters of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.

The six-acre site was first bought by the CEO of Springfield Healthcare, Graeme Lee in 2017.

New £15m development in Harrogate - How the new part of the historic Grove House site will look. (Picture contributed)

Following a lengthy process, North Yorkshire Council has published a decision notice approving the application, subject to conditions.

CEO of Springfield Healthcare, Graham Lee said Grove House promised to provide a true sense of community in safe and inspiring surroundings for residents in their care.

“Our vision is to create a unique community concept which brings older and younger generations together,” he said.

“We are in very close proximity to Grove Road Primary School where we hope school children will visit and take part in regular intergenerational activities with the residents.

“At the core of the new care home scheme will be exceptional care in luxury surroundings in the heart of the community.”

Springfield Healthcare has seven state-of-the-art care homes in Yorkshire, including Harcourt Gardens in Harrogate and the former headquarters of Terrys' Chocolate in York.

When the plans for Grove House were first announced six years ago, Mr Lee said he was keen the redevelopment should take place in a way that safeguarded this remarkable property's heritage.