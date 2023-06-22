News you can trust since 1836
Stunned Ripon man talks about how 'incredibly humbling' it is to receive MBE in King's Birthday Honours

A highly respected figure within Yorkshire's farming sector from Ripon has been talking abut how it feels to receive an MBE for a lifetime of service to the rural economy.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:16 BST

Geoff Brown, who co-founded Ripon Farm services 41 years ago and has been described as the “the beating heart of the company”, said: “I feel very honoured to accept an MBE in the King’s first birthday honours list.

"I am incredibly delighted and humbled. Never did I think I would be accepting an MBE.

"I’ve taken great pride in the success of Ripon Farm Services but I would stress that the success of the company has been down to the loyal and committed staff."

Royal honour - Geoff Brown, who co-founded Ripon Farm services 41 years ago, pictured with the then Prince Charles at the Great Yorkshire Show.Royal honour - Geoff Brown, who co-founded Ripon Farm services 41 years ago, pictured with the then Prince Charles at the Great Yorkshire Show.
Royal honour - Geoff Brown, who co-founded Ripon Farm services 41 years ago, pictured with the then Prince Charles at the Great Yorkshire Show.
It was in 1961 that the then 16-year-old Geoff Brown started his first job as an apprentice with car and agricultural dealer Glovers of Ripon.

In 1982 Mr Brown co-founded Ripon Farm services with Mr Morris Hymas and Mr William Houseman.

Since then he has watched the company grow from a small concern to one of the biggest employers in the Ripon area, with more than 300 staff and annual revenues in excess of £160 million.

“I’ve seen many changes, both in the world in general and in farming” said Mr Brown.

"But the values I’ve followed throughout my career – hard work and commitment to the best customer service – have remained the same."

As well as several other awards, in 2019 Geoff was presented with a Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) award at the Great Yorkshire Show for his outstanding contribution to agriculture.

Mr Brown said he is keen to emphasise the MBE is not a reflection of his efforts alone.

“The MBE is in recognition of a lifetime of service to the rural economy but the staff have been the bedrock of this company.

"I would like to thank to all who have played a part.”

Richard Simpson, commercial director of Ripon Farm Services, perhaps, summed it up best: “We are all hugely proud of Geoff. He is the beating heart of our company and this is an honour which is richly deserved.”

